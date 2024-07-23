Refinery29, Twitch & Coach Take On The Gaming Industry

Refinery29, Twitch, and Coach teamed up this summer for a partnership that's redefining the gaming, streaming, and fashion landscape. In late April 2024, we hosted our inaugural custom Twitch stream, sponsored by Coach, marking the beginning of an innovative partnership focused on the female gaming community. This week, we go live with our third shoppable stream in the partnership.
Hosted by our very own Entertainment Director, Melissah Yang, and Beauty Director, Sara Tan, our initial stream drew in over 260,000 viewers and accumulated more than 700,000 minutes of watch time, showcasing the power of collaboration and creativity in the digital space. Our third stream is on July 23.
Focused on shoppable gaming, we put together three shoppable custom segments on our show, "Good Game," (GG) featuring Twitch's Stream Picks extension. Refinery29 is the first third-party brand to utilize Twitch's Stream Picks extension, allowing viewers to shop directly while watching the stream.
Our show highlights new exclusive Coach styles seen in and inspired by the ‘Find Your Courage’ story. Coach’s virtual world abloom with daisies inspired immersive experiences like film screenings and exclusive "what's in our bag" segments, all designed to delight and engage the community.
This collaboration isn't just about gaming; it's about building an inclusive community where everyone feels seen and heard. GG on Twitch connects directly with the gaming audience, celebrating diversity and fostering connections that transcend the screen.
Since its launch in September 2022, GG on Twitch has been a hub for live interviews, experiences, and vibrant discussions, hosted by Refinery29’s very own Melissah Yang. Each stream explores the intersection of gaming with beauty, fashion, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture, featuring a diverse array of talent and special guests from the Twitch world and beyond.
As part of this collaboration, Twitch and Refinery29 are co-selling advertising across Twitch media, amplifying our message and reach. Together, we're creating unique, live, and unpredictable experiences that resonate with millions around the globe.
Join us on this journey of redefining gaming, representation, and community on Twitch and beyond. Together, we're breaking barriers and building a brighter, more inclusive future for all gamers.