Just like the rest of us, Cloud is intentional with her beauty routine , and, it turns out, a day-in-the-beauty-life of a professional athlete isn’t that much different than your own. “I have my routine for my face in the morning,” Cloud says from the Laneige suite. “I have my face wash, I have my little exfoliating stuff [before] finishing up with some serum and some moisturizer, some eye cream.” At night, it’s all about washing the day off. “I know y'all know that feeling when you wash your face after a long day, and it's like, ‘Oh, I'm back to me.’” What is different though is professional athletes like Cloud work up a sweat performing their very best in front of tens of thousands of fans, at home and in person, which makes the task of looking (and feeling) your best require a bit more finesse. “I'm just big on concealer,” Cloud says. “Obviously we're going to be in front of cameras so I just want whatever blemishes I have concealed up.”