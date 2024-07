Celebrity breakup announcements typically go one of two ways: They can be so littered with PR speak and disingenuous that fans can tell a publicist wrote the statement, or they can be messy, with shadiness and subtle jabs. However, Stormzy and Jama deviated from the status quo in the best way possible. Unlike most celebrity breakup announcements, it's obvious that the pair was involved in crafting the message. From showcasing their vulnerability about their current headspace to their transparency about the complexities of dating in their early twenties, the candid note was personable and relatable. In the post “ conscious uncoupling ” world of celebrity breakups, it’s typical to see celebs say they will stay friends in announcements like this, but this statement makes it seem like these two actually will.