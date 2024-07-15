Bronny & LeBron James Are Proving Black Nepotism Is A Flex

On the other hand, other basketball fans and pundits were upset with the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny and went as far as to question if the young player deserved the spot. Since Bronny is the son of James (who is considered to be one of the greatest basketball athletes of all time), people were quick to insinuate that he only received the opportunity because of who his father is. Although there's no denying that Lebron may have had some influence, and acknowledging that fact is important, it doesn't negate both James’ hard work or that the two made history. Now that the attention has pivoted away from their achievements to claims that Bronny's draft pick is a direct result of nepotism. OK, and? Many are acting as if nepotism hasn’t been around for centuries, or that similar situations don't already exist in many other industries or that white people haven’t used nepotism for their advancement all the time. The online hate has made it clear that the rules of nepotism apply differently to Black families.