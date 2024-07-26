“You Can Thirst, But She’s Drinking.” Adrian Holmes On His IRL Black Love & Bel-Air’s Sexiest Season Yet

Since Bel-Air is a notably darker, sexier reinterpretation, it only tracks that its Uncle Phil is, too. Holmes, who was born in Wales but raised in Vancouver, Canada, has been acting since 1991, when he appeared in the Canadian drama Neon Rider. Since then his credits have spanned shows like Smallville, Supernatural, Arrow, The Boys, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more. He's an acting veteran, and it shows in the smoldering regality he brings to his performance. Uncle Phil was always stern, defensive, and dignified to a fault — and in Bel-Air serves that up with added dramatic intrigue and higher stakes. Also tighter suits. Did we mention the tight suits? This ain't the Uncle Phil audiences grew up with, and it was a tall order to get viewers to buy into such a departure. It did help, though, that the cast looks like that — and that Holmes is not only walking in Avery's footsteps, but also those of primetime soap dads like The O.C.'s Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher). In Holmes' hands, Phil is a man torn between his career ambitions and his very real love for his family. He doesn't always do the right thing, but he's trying, and he's been known to apologize when he makes the wrong move. What's sexier than that?