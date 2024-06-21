From Denzel to Issa, Here’s What You Missed (& Should Be Watching) From ABFF 2024

During the ABFF panel event for the series (hosted by yours truly), presented by Onyx Collective, creator, EP, and showrunner Raamla Mohamed and stars Corinealdi and Freeman unpacked the shocking twists of Season 1 and revealed an exclusive sneak peek from Season 2, premiering August 22 on Hulu. The official summary goes like this: "After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney (Chestnut) to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?" Whew, what a tease. Between the clip that made the entire audience gasp (no spoilers!) and the palpable chemistry between Corinealdi and Freeman that shines onscreen, Reasonable Doubt S2 is must-see TV.