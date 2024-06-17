Refinery29 Builds Out Executive Team With Appointment Of CRO & CFO

Refinery29, the bespoke publisher who aims to progress, represent, and inspire women, announces two executive hires, solidifying its corporate executive suite following its acquisition by Sundial Media Group earlier this year. Over the last two decades, Refinery29 has been a leader in lifestyle journalism, creating award-winning content that reflects its audience and their stories. Now building its reach across its intelligence business, publishing and strategy group, talent network, e-commerce platform, and events business, R29, inclusive of namesake Refinery29, Unbothered, and Somos brands, doubles down on its commercial offerings with the appointments of two new executives:
Ashley Meade has been elevated to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Over the last two-and-a-half years, Meade has served as the SVP of Client Service and Strategy at the publisher, leading the organization’s consultative services team at the center of R29’s content, talent, and insights offerings. Meade is responsible for helping to bring the business to profitability and steps into this newly created position to lead the sales teams and accelerate developing revenue streams.
Refinery29’s commercial business operates under three distinct pillars: R29 Intelligence, which provides cultural and consumer insights to inform brand strategy; the R29 Content Studio, which harnesses the publisher’s editorial expertise to create compelling content across various mediums; and the R29 Talent Cooperative, which connects brands with the most influential creators, writers, and tastemakers.
"I am thrilled to step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Refinery29. As a strategic partner, we have the unique ability to help brands understand their audiences on a deeper level, uncovering their motivations and perceptions to drive impactful engagement. R29’s content not only stays ahead of trends but claims white space to align with a brand's missions. Our strategic talent relationships foster an ongoing pipeline that builds a strong sense of community and trust,” said Ashley Meade, newly appointed CRO. "I look forward to mirroring the strength and power of the R29 brand into our commercial growth and continuing to deliver innovative solutions that resonate with our audience and elevate our clients' needs."
Prior to R29, Meade served as founder and president of Radical Share, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in pop culture entertainment brands, direct-to-consumer products, and premium collectibles. Previously she held senior roles at Mattel as well as MTV, leading integrated marketing for an array of brands seeking to grow their cultural relevance and reach.
In addition, Akhil Bhansali has been named Chief Financial Officer. Bhansali is an experienced operating executive with over 20 years in the CPG, retail, and e-commerce sectors, spanning companies from blue-chip to high growth family-owned and private equity-backed businesses. Some of these companies include Unilever, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ocean Spray, Blue Buffalo, and Sundial Brands.
He played a key role in Unilever’s strategic acquisition of Sundial Brands (a Bain Capital company) and led the majority sale of Hand in Hand to Bain Capital. In this newly created role at Refinery29, Akhil will oversee financial planning, management, and reporting while developing strategies to monetize content and ensure continued profitability.
“It’s great to be stepping into this role at R29, joining an exceptional team to help support strategic business decisions and lead the finance team to drive operational efficiency and compliance,” said Akhil Bhansali, newly appointed R29 CFO. “Sundial Media Group is one of the most exciting media companies in the last decade and I couldn’t be more excited to jump in and help build it to its fullest potential.”
Most recently, Akhil served as CFO and Head of Operations at Veyl Ventures, where he worked on and supported several celebrity-backed health and wellness brands.
"We are excited to welcome Ashley Meade as Chief Revenue Officer and Akhil Bhansali as Chief Financial Officer,” said Cory Haik, CEO of Refinery29. "These strategic appointments solidify our commitment to enhancing our commercial offerings and expanding our reach. With their expertise, we are poised to continue our mission of inspiring and representing women, driving innovation, and delivering impactful solutions to our audience and clients."