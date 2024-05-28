“I Don’t Miss It”: Celibacy Is Bringing Some Women Peace

Yasmin is thinking about whether to end her celibacy. She previously stopped dating women, worried they would be less interested in her with sex not an immediate possibility, but now, encouraged by friends, she feels more optimistic about the way love interests might react if she begins dating again. “I am at a place right now where I would be ready to come out of celibacy, but at the same time, I’m not going to rush into anything as I am happy with things as they are, too,” she says. “Becoming celibate has helped me to regain my self confidence and realize that I am truly in control of my own body. By not having sex, I have found myself feeling much more secure in my decisions. My only worry is that as I’ve gone so long without sex, what if I’ve forgotten how to do everything? I don’t really miss sex, because usually, the more I have it, the more I want it, so in this period of having nothing, I don't really feel much of the desire for sex.” There is no rush, and celibacy has helped her trust that when the time is right, she’ll know.