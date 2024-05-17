Alison Wonderland Is Doing It All — And Knows She Can

You just have to learn to listen to yourself, and it's okay to say no sometimes. I think I found it hard in the past to stop and just pause for a few weeks. And now it's really important that I do that. I think it's incredibly lonely when you’re touring. You're in front of tens of thousands of people on this big stage, and they're all screaming your name and singing a song. Then half an hour later you’re alone in a hotel room, and it's just not normal. It's not a normal existence. Learning that it's okay to take time occasionally for yourself is really important and have balance. That’s only something I learned recently, but it definitely helped.