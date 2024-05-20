It’s the respect and unconditional love (you get the feeling that Will and Alice would be down bad for each other no matter what their financial circumstances were) that make the Mondrichs such a special — and rare — Black couple on television. Will is the guy who says “wife business comes first” when Alice calls him away from his drinking buddies. He’s the guy who will go against the traditions of the ton just to get to sleep beside his wife at night. And she’s the woman who supports her man’s dreams but still prioritizes her well-being and that of her family. In a show all about finding “love matches” and how romance rules, well, everything, the Mondrichs are the longest, most stable, and healthiest match in the kingdom. It’s beautiful to witness their love which is unwavering even while everything around them changes. My only wish for Will and Alice (and for us, the audience) is that they get a proper love scene. We’ve got some good kisses here and there, but I want them to get the steamy treatment the other couples get. Yes, they are a noble married match with integrity and high morals, but they are also hot and horny for each other. To the Bridgerton writers room, I say this with my whole chest: give Will and Alice Mondrich a real love scene, you cowards!