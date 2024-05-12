Your Horoscope This Week: May 12 To 18

If you feel the urge to be both more sensitive and emotionally-detached this week, it’s most likely due to Pluto’s ongoing retrograde in your sector of spirituality and healing. You can tell that there are experiences from your past that you need to process and work through, but Pluto’s presence in Aquarius is also teaching you that some experiences can simply be had without the need to get to the root of why they happened. If you find yourself getting caught up in over-analysis of yourself, your past, or your relationships this week, take it as a sign to get out into the world, move your body, connect with nature, and remember that this too shall pass.