5 AAPI Nail Artists Who Are Shaping The Future Of Nails

After welcoming her baby last year, Kawajiri says she looks at everything from the perspective of being a mom. “I have so much respect for mothers who can balance a career, especially those with changing work schedules,” she says, recalling the challenges of being pregnant during the 2023 Met Gala and working with multiple clients. Throughout her career, Kawajiri has always advocated for nail artists to be treated with as much respect as other members of creative teams, and she recognizes the extra set of challenges that come with being an Asian woman in the industry. “There is this idea that an Asian woman is always quiet, polite, and respectful. To get this far, I have had to be respectful but have also had to be strong for myself and listen to my gut feelings,” she says. “I want other Asian women to feel empowered and see more of us represented in these amazing opportunities.”