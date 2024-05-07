Elevating brand visibility: Our integrated approach offers a comprehensive suite of brand offerings, including influencer programming and activations, paneling, brand demonstrations, and booths. What's more, our programming on Refinery29’s site mirrors the immersive experiences of our live events, creating a synergy between digital and physical platforms. This unique ability to package our media and content with real-world programming enhances engagement and brings added authority to Refinery29 as a leading media outlet in the beauty sphere. Get ready to experience beauty content in a whole new dimension, where digital innovation meets real-world impact.