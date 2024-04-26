In Challengers, Ambition Is Sexy Again — But Comes At A Cost

As adult Art and Patrick face off in their final (which is broken up in scenes across the film), Tashi finds it hard to watch, in part because neither man is playing their best tennis. Their game lacks ambition. Whoever loses feels like they will lose everything, so they’re scared and sloppy. But as the match continues, Art and Patrick find their way back to each other, connecting like they did in that moment when they first met Tashi, and allow themselves to acknowledge their drive desires. Tashi is on the edge of her seat, her head whipping back and forth as she follows their high-stakes tête-à-tête. At last, she’s no longer alone in her ambition, and to her, there is nothing sexier.