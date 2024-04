Why Are So Many Puerto Rico Public Schools In Disrepair?

Additionally, a recent survey conducted by nonprofit El Puente found that 470 of the closed school buildings are now sitting abandoned in communities. “This was justified mainly as a way for the government to be able to sell [the school buildings] and get money for the country’s public debt,” says Federico Cintrón Moscoso, director of El Puente Puerto Rico. But as of 2020, the government had only been able to sell around 8% of those structures . “Another reason they gave was that there were less children [in Puerto Rico], and so not as many schools were needed,” he adds. “Though partly true, that was generalized. [There was no] study done per region or community to see if enrollment was lower and it was merited.”