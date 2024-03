Meet The French Footwear Brand Behind Fashion Insiders’ Favorite Loafer

In the summer of 2023, just a few years after the launch of Parisian footwear label Nomasei , founders Paule Tenaillon and Marine Braquet received a message on Instagram. It was from Blake Lively who, after stumbling upon their account, wanted to know where to get her hands on a pair of their Nono loafers . While Lively might’ve been the first A-lister to slide into their DMs, she certainly wasn’t the first celebrity to show interest. Tenaillon recalls a period in late 2022 when their designs were spotted, back to back, on Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, and Emily in Paris’ Camille Razat. Despite the growing list of celebrity clientele, which also includes Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Bella Hadid, Braquet feels that “we still haven’t made it.” She continues, “I think we will start to feel safe when our name will be a little bit more known and [we] continue to have this trust in ourselves.”