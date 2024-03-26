Mercury retrograde officially starts on April Fool’s Day. It’s important to be cautious with pranks as they could easily go wrong and result in people getting upset or angry. Additionally, accidents could happen if people take things too far, potentially causing harm to themselves or others. It’s essential to be careful during this time and try not to take things too personally, despite how difficult it may be. Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, is known for its fiery, combustible, and passionate nature. After all, it is the “god of war.” This intensity can sometimes lead to extreme temper tantrums, which may be a result of exhaustion, frustration, and other factors. It is advisable to double-check your text messages and emails, and think before speaking to avoid saying something that you may regret later. In true Aries form, everyone will want to be forgiven fast, but their actions and words may be hard to forget.