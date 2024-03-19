Thrifted Finds & ’90s Cuts: The Best Student Street Style At SCAD

Audrey Magarian was one of the first people I saw when I arrived on campus for Refinery29 x SCAD Present Next In Beauty, the luxury beauty career salon hosted by R29 and the Savannah College of Art and Design. She was wearing shoes that she upcycled and hand-dyed herself, along with layered jewelry that complemented that outfit. I was immediately drawn to her style because of how she embraces bold colors and patterns to command attention.
Magarian is just one of my peers at SCAD who showcases her style and artistic expression through her wardrobe. Some students, such as Bri Hartoyo, who I also met at R29 x SCAD and interviewed for this story, use their clothing selection as an extension of their field of study.
Others find comfort in the fact that something as simple as fashion can act as a gender neutralizer. Even those who revel in the most classic style make a statement at SCAD and everyone has a different reason for inspiration or why they dress they way they do. The answers I received during my interviews were as unique as the outfits.
From the details of vintage finds to the bold statements of sustainable pieces, SCAD students use their outfits as canvases to display their true personalities and finest passions. I spoke to students to gather insights on the diversified street style Savannah has to offer — and learn a few tips along the way.
Aayush Aggarwal
Pronouns: They/them
Major: Fashion design/senior
What I’m wearing: “I’m wearing a dress from FabIndia — it’s native to India and they have a huge focus on sustainability and avoid using materials such as polyester. This is something I really value when purchasing clothes. It’s not very high-end however it’s not fast-fashion, so the price point reflects that. The coat is thrifted, however the tag does say H&M. The necklace was thrifted as well but I gravitated towards it because it has the initial ‘A’ on it. I have so many As in my name that it felt necessary. The sunglasses are Dolce & Gabbana. The shoes are ACW x Converse.”
How I would describe my style: “I love to dress elegant but at the same time I like to bring in some fierceness and sexiness into it. It’s empowering. I also enjoy supporting brands that are ethical and source their materials with the environment in mind.”
Victoria Jurenka
Pronouns: She/her
Major/Year: Business of beauty and fragrance, product and packaging minor, senior
What I’m wearing: “I’m wearing an all-black outfit today — the T-shirt is Cotton On and I’m actually wearing it backwards! The skirt is thrifted, from a Buffalo Exchange. My shoes and bag are both Coach. My lipstick is from L'Oréal. I’m loving Hourglass concealer. And RMS blush is a go-to.”
How I would describe my style: “I love a classic look. I feel most confident when I’m wearing a classy, timeless look.”
Eli Mars
Pronouns: They/them
Major: Painting, fibers minor, senior
What I'm wearing: “Starting from the top, I’m wearing a wool black cap that was my brother’s. Both the shirt and sweater are thrift finds. The pants have been in my closet forever. All my earrings are mix/matched, there’s some that are the same, some aren’t. I have a gold necklace from a childhood friend. The rest of the jewelry is pretty much a collection from local businesses in Savannah and others bought from accessory design students! The shoes are Dr. Martens. I like them because they have fluffy bottoms. I’m also wearing a Smokey the Bear tote bag.”
How I would describe my style: “I would say my style is very informed along with an eclectic pop!”
Audrey Magarian
Pronouns: She/her
Major/Year: Business of beauty and fragrance, junior
What I’m wearing: “I got this leather jacket for super cheap at a thrift store — I think it was like $20. I treated myself to the two necklaces as a Valentine’s Day gift, they are from a local artist in Savannah (@cult.of.angels.relics on Instagram). The shirt, I’m not really sure, I think it’s my sister’s. The belt I am borrowing from a friend. The jeans were also borrowed from a friend. I painted the color over the shoes! They were originally just the cheetah print but I dyed it over.”
How I would describe my style: “I would describe my style as thrifty, unique, bold, and poppy.”
Bri Hartoyo
Pronouns: She/her
Major/Year: Business of beauty and fragrance, junior
What I’m wearing: “I’m wearing a basic striped shirt that I thrifted in Paris; I’m not sure where it’s from. I’m wearing a thin cardigan from UNIQLO and my jeans are thrifted. My shoes are Reeboks. I’m also wearing the Longchamp Le Pliage bag.”
How I would describe my style: “I like to match my outfit to my perfume! I’m a huge fragrance girl… So whatever I’m feeling that day, fragrance first, then the rest follows.”
Tia Charmaine
Pronouns: She/her
Major: Luxury and brand management, senior
What I'm wearing: “I am wearing Good American jeans, these are the ’90s relaxed fit. I love them because I’m really into that relaxed, baggy style. I’m wearing Kurt Geiger loafers, they are so comfortable. I see them as a must in Savannah because you walk everywhere. My shirt is vintage Ralph Lauren and the same with the jacket. It was hand-me-down from my aunt who lives in New York. The belt is from Urban Outfitters. For my makeup, I’m really inspired by Meghan Markle and her blushy cheeks ... I’m also from Atlanta so my lipgloss always has to be poppin’!”
How I would describe my style: “My husband and I are the same size so sometimes we accidentally wear each other’s clothes. That’s actually how I came to love the relaxed jean style. As time went on, It became less and less of an accident. I would say I’m really inspired by icons like David Bowie and Grace Jones.”
