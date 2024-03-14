This Latina Socialist Doesn’t Want “The Lesser Evil.” So She’s Running for President

Even if the chances of winning are low, De la Cruz sees this election as a first step toward showing Americans a different reality, demonstrating that it is possible to radically uproot the systems of oppression that keep them from thriving. “People ask whether voting for a third option is a wasted vote — what is a wasted vote is to continue to do what we've been doing historically, which is choosing from the neoliberal Democrats and the far-right Republicans,” De la Cruz says. “That is a losing strategy. It's been a losing strategy for many decades, and for as long as we continue to work in that duopoly, the far right is going to keep coming back. The threat is not going to be eliminated. We need to be able to create a third lane where people have real options and where solutions are actually concrete. ”