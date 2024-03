This Latina Socialist Doesn’t Want “The Lesser Evil.” So She’s Running for President

A key issue for young people is foreign policy. In the last five months, as Israel has bombed the occupied territory of Gaza, killing 30,000 people with some U.S.-funded bombs , following a Hamas attack in October 2023, polls have revealed that young people are more pro-Palestine than previous generations. “A lot of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 are completely against another Biden term, and they are also understanding that the Democratic Party is part of a larger imperialist project,” De la Cruz says. “They are realizing that colonialism and imperialism are real things; they are not things of the past like we're often taught in schools. And it’s important to think about foreign policies as something that also impacts us domestically. It's not something that happens far away. It impacts us here. It impacts us to spend almost a trillion dollars, if not more than a trillion dollars, in military funding because that means that we don't have free education, that means that we don't have access to quality free healthcare, that means that we don't have our infrastructure updated or fixed.”