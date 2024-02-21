For NYFW, I paired it with a slinky jersey set from from plus-owned label Gia IRL. The lived experience of model founder Gia Sinatra is evident in the impeccable fit of this seamed flowy maxi skirt. Whereas most jersey skirts in this style tend to cling to bellies and flare weirdly below thick thighs, this one just skims and flows beautifully. I also love that it is available in sizes up to 30. I finished the look with white croc-embossed combat boots, white cat-eye shades, and a Tom Ford-era YSL bag to pull out the neutral tones of the skirt set.