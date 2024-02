For those of us who work in fashion, fashion month is our Super Bowl (even when the actual Super Bowl happens at the same time as New York Fashion Week ). A big work conference/industry reunion/party, whether in Copenhagen or Paris, it’s the time to see and be seen. So the looks for fashion week are important, to say the least. For many of my straight-size colleagues, the biggest issue is choice: With ample availability of samples to loan and brand gifting in their size, I’ve had friends tell me they have trouble narrowing down their options. But as a woman who wears a size 18/20, my issue is just the opposite, with few fashion-forward plus-size looks readily available for the biannual event.