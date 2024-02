Usher, King of R&B, Is The Undisputed Super Bowl LVIII Champion

Between the thousands of people on the field with him, the abrupt transitions, and me screaming at my TV, Usher's halftime show was a lot at times — but thoroughly enjoyable nonetheless. It couldn't have been easy to condense a catalogue that spans over 20 years into 13 mere minutes, but Usher did just that. And he did it in the most Usher way possible, going back to his roots with the songs that made him a household name. Notably, a lot of Usher's non-R&B songs didn't make the cut for the halftime setlist, but I think that exclusion was intentional. Sure, he could've added other songs to the lineup, but Usher knew who his dedicated audience was, who the people tuning in despite not watching a single football game all season were. That moment was as much for the day one fans as it was for Usher, for the people who burned Confessions into mixtapes for their crushes and imagined that they were his other half in the "My Boo" music video. This was a show for us.