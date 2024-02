The first six episodes, out Wednesday aka Valentine’s Day , are mostly focused on the pods where marriage contenders date each other without ever seeing them in person. It’s here where cast members feel their most vulnerable and traditionally lay the groundwork for the issues they work through on the road to the altar. In Love Is Blind Season 1 , the audience could feel the cast’s genuine want to find love, both in and out of the pods by their early attempts to understand how it would be successful in reality. Remember when Mark and Jessica spoke honestly about their 10-year age gap? How about when Lauren and Cameron discussed the challenges they’d face as an interracial couple and what it’d be like raising a Black child in America, a discussion that became even more poignant after the death of George Floyd and the mass protests that ensued later that year? Or when Giannina and Damian aired out their differences in their physical connection during an explosive fight about their sex life (she communicated not only why she wasn’t satisfied, but also identified the actions she needs from a romantic partner).