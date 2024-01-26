The Luxury Fashion Worth Investing In This Year, According To Resale Experts

“Younger brands like The Row, Khaite, and Toteme have dominated the Quiet Luxury aesthetic and we don’t see the excitement for this trio dying down anytime soon. The brands have been hot on The RealReal: In 2024 alone, Khaite is up 76%, the Row is up 26% and Toteme is up 53% in GMV [gross merchandise value] year over year... with clothing being the top driver.” — Rachel Glicksberg, Manager of Women’s Fashion & New Initiatives at The RealReal