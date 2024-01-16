8 Women On Their Most Worthy Investment Ever

“Rush hour on the Tube in London was so overwhelming. It was the worst part of my day and I’d be dreading it all day. Getting a bike (a secondhand Pendleton Dalby) suddenly unlocked two hours of my day where I’m not overwhelmed by people, not overstimulated, and it had this mindfulness effect on me because I was just focusing on the road. It also knocks out the gym for me too: This has become my cardio, as each journey I make to and from work is an hour. So I’ve given up that membership, and now I’m not using the Tube as much, the bike long term is actually saving me money.