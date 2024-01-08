“While stars will not be censored, we’re told, a well-placed industry source said: ‘Everyone is hoping that the Globes will bring glamour and fun and Hollywood back to the world. It’s truly needed,’” Page Six reported. This quote stood out to me because the Globes mostly was
glamorous and fun — two things I look forward to come awards season — but as far as whether it was “truly needed” to bring “back to the world” is, um, questionable. Yes, there needs to be room for joy and levity amid the heaviness. We should still be allowed to enjoy some frivolous fashion and celebrity gossip. But I don’t think one negates the other. Every year, we here at Unbothered have an internal conversation about whether or not to participate in these legacy awards. We know these institutions continue to undervalue Black art
, and the system set up in Hollywood that places so much importance on these trophies is rigged for certain people (read: white) to succeed over others. We’ve divested from giving awarding bodies more respect
than they deserve. But we are also in the business of entertainment and giving Black artists their much-deserved flowers. Every year, we find a way to bring you fashion moments and candid celeb content as well as hold the industry to account for its systemic inequities. In years’ past, many awards shows have also been able to do both. So why, after one of the most politically fraught years, when artists were signing petitions in support of a ceasefire
in Gaza (some of whom were in attendance but didn’t win like Mark Ruffalo, Selena Gomez
, and Quinta Brunson), and when people were more socially engaged than ever, did most of the attendees of the Golden Globes choose not to speak up? And is it even fair to ask them to?