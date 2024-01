Kali Uchis Reclaims The Passionate Latina Trope in Orquídeas

Listening to this album made me think about how I navigate romantic love as a Latina , as someone who can be passionate and intense, but also understand the risks of loving profoundly in a world that already sees my body and feelings as too much. Many of us want to be liberated goddesses like Uchis, and she seems to recognize the contradictions of loving as a goddess — and she cautions us to be so careful not to give ourselves away fully despite our desire to love, not to lose ourselves in our own loving intensity like U.S. society wants us to do. Yes, we are passionate, we want to live intensely, but not for a person who will water us down, or cast us as the villain once we are gone.