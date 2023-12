The Cast Of The Color Purple (And All Black Women In Hollywood) Deserves Better

I loved watching 2023’s The Color Purple. It is a vibrant spectacle packed with performances that will reignite your love of the movie musical genre. Fantasia Barrino is breathtaking — this word feels too small to truly encapsulate her brilliance — as Celie and as clear as it was back when she played the role on Broadway, she was born to stand in a spotlight and belt out “Yes, I am beautiful and I am here.” Taraji P. Henson is lively and electric as Shug, and her warmth radiates through the screen so much you can’t help but fall in love with her just as much as Celie and Mister do. Danielle Brooks as Sofie will burst open your heart and then break it. She’s both effervescent and agonizing in this role. I sobbed in the theater and smiled so big my face hurt. The music is revelatory and remarkable, made even more moving by the powerhouse cast and their voices (look out for a surprise hit by Hawkins’ Harpo singing an original song). I think this adaptation is worth a watch, and I hope many people spend their Christmases with Celie and her story. I want to make it clear how much I loved almost everything about the movie before I lay out why its shortcomings are so frustrating, not just narratively, but because the stakes are so much higher when it’s a film starring Black women. In her review, Andscape’s Brooke Obie (my former colleague here at Unbothered), wrote that Bazawule and his team made “a series of confounding choices that proves that nothing ‘bold’ or ‘new’ can come from diminishing Black queer women’s stories.”