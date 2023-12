Timothée Chalamet’s Favorite Video Game Is A Major Throwback

“I'm really late on Red Dead 2. Like very, very late, but I'm loving it,” Chalamet told Refinery29 while standing in front of a display of Xbox’s limited edition Wonka branded controller, console, and an edible controller made entirely of chocolate . “I'm interested to see if Arthur Morgan comes back right now [after] the end of Epilogue One. I'm guessing he comes back in Epilogue 2 because the pan out when he's on the side of the cliff doesn't look like he's dead, but if he’s dead, I could be dead wrong.”