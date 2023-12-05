The J.Crew x Anna October Collaboration Is Full Of Party-Ready Essentials

When the holiday season rolls around, the usual style elements come out to play: sequins, metallics, wool, etc. But the J.Crew x Anna October collaboration is making a case for festive minimalism for the holiday parties ahead.
On Tuesday, the mall mainstay and the Ukranian fashion brand dropped their first collaboration, an 18-piece lineup stacked with party staples. From cherry red slip dresses and asymmetrical sweaters to tailored jackets and wide-leg trousers, the collection combines the minimalist, timeless aesthetic of Anna October with J.Crew’s knack for special occasion dressing. The collection also features jewelry, including a chunky bedazzled necklace.
The collection draws heavily from Anna October’s signature slip dresses, which the designer has made a key part of the brand, along with classic tailoring, chic bralettes, and asymmetrical silhouettes. And while the collaboration feels like a departure from the over-the-top holiday styles we're used to seeing from J.Crew, it does feature sequined styles for the shimmer fans, including a slip skirt, which comes in black and pink, as well as a beige-toned mini dress.
J.Crew x Anna October comes off the heels of several successful collaborations from the American retailer this year, which has partnered with brands like Paula Mendoza and Union LA, as well as the New York City Ballet. Retailing from $78, the collection is available online now.
