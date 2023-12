Harlow Trousers Are Madewell’s Bestselling Pants. Are They Worth The Hype?

Since Madewell released the Harlow Pant in 2022, the trouser has become one of the retailer’s most popular items (and a TikTik favorite !). Not only does the high-waisted, wide-leg, pleated style come in several fabrics (cotton, linen, denim), but it’s also available in a myriad of colors (black, green, pink, brown, and more) and different sizing ranges (petite, regular, tall, plus). Here at Refinery29, we’ve had our eye on the customer favorite for a while. But it wasn’t until November when Madewell dropped the Harlow in a new satin fabrication , which comes in black and brown colorways, that we decided to test the trousers firsthand. A staple of holiday dressing season and eveningwear, could satin translate into a daytime must-have? To find out, we wore Madewell’s Harlow trousers day and night to see if they are as versatile as the reviews claim them to be. Ahead, our thoughts.