The New Moon In Scorpio Is Bringing Shake Ups & Break Ups

We're smack dab in the middle of the moodiest and broodiest time of year — Scorpio season, duh — and it's only getting started. On November 13, a new moon in Scorpio will grace us with its presence, bringing along even more intense feelings, transformative energy, and an invitation for change.
This will be the first new moon in Scorpio since 2022 that isn't an eclipse. "Typically, this would be a welcomed respite — especially after last month's eclipse season — but this new moon delivers some action-packed signatures that are sure to leave a lasting impression," says Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year.
Scorpio is known to be a brave, resilient sign, but it can also cause us to feel a bit obsessive and controlling — and that may translate in how we deal with our inner feelings. "During this time, we may find ourselves grappling with truths that we have been hiding from ourselves and others," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula Platform. "Scorpio's transformative energy will encourage us to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. It will be an opportune time to confront our emotional sensitivities and acknowledge our pent-up feelings."
Campos points out that the sun and moon — both in Scorpio ATM — will be forming a conjunction with Mars, the Planet of Action, Frustration, and War. "This not only ushers in a new cycle regarding those Martian topics in our lives, but can also amplify feelings of tension, irritability, and pressure to act rashly," she says. "This is an aligned time to set boundaries, and in true Scorpio fashion, purge any people or situations from your life that no longer serve you." New beginnings are on the horizon, but Campos says we'll need to surrender and move through some discomfort first before we can reap the benefits.
This new moon in particular is going to bring sudden and abrupt change to our lives due to the opposition to Uranus retrograde in Taurus, according to Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "We’ll be asked to evolve with the times and grow as individuals — which will be hard because it’ll take us out of our comfort zone," she says. "Shake ups, beak ups, and breakdowns will happen, all of which are guiding us towards the path we are meant to be on."
Uranus, the Planet of Disruption, Rebellion, and Breakthroughs, will also be activating Mars in Scorpio. According to Campos, that energy could turn volatile, bringing sudden separations, events, and outbursts. "Even the simplest of conversations can lead to digging up buried frustration and repressed resentment," she says. "People will be acting rashly and this can also be an accident-prone atmosphere, so try your best to move slowly throughout your day and let those cars cut you off on the freeway!" (Speaking as a New Jersey native, I know how hard that can be... but if I can learn to control my road rage, hopefully so can you.)
All of this Uranus and Mars action will have us thinking about another kind of action. “We are feeling kinky and by all means, we should explore our sexuality, especially if we’re currently trying to give birth to something new,” says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. “After all, Scorpio reminds us that our creativity is connected to how healthy our sex life is. Those who feel their creativity blocked now could reach a major pinnacle of liberation.”
Beyond being more inspired to get it on, there’s another bright side to this charged energy. Campos says it can mark a new cycle that invites us to take courageous action toward new personal goals. "You'll have the dedication, determination, and a dash of Scorpio's stubbornness to see your ambitions through to the results you desire," she says. "You're better able to reach your full potential and access a reserve of untapped willpower thanks to the aspects that are baked into this new moon."
If we choose to work with the new moon's energy, we will "be able to connect with our inner power, address unresolved emotions, and create positive change and growth in our lives," says Naskova. "Take this opportunity to delve deep within yourself, confront your emotional blockages, and emerge stronger and more empowered than ever before."