I Need A Hanifa Wedding Gown Immediately. (No, I Am Not Engaged)

The first peek at the collection makes good on those intentions. From looks that are perfect for a wedding ceremony and reception, as well as options that are bachelorette party and wedding night-ready, Hanifa Bridal’s debut is the stuff of bridal fantasy. Mvuemba and her team got bold with the runway looks — marked by an abundance of feathers, skintone-matching illusion mesh, barely-there cheeky lingerie — but also stayed true to some of the more classic shapes , zhuzhing up what some might consider more traditional bridal styles with sexy cuts and intricate beading. The models, hand-picked to represent a wide range of figures, were perfect representations of the endless breadth of customers that Mvuemba aims to reach with Hanifa Bridal. Like blushing brides on their special day (iconic Black-owned makeup house Fashion Fair was responsible for their makeup, and Mielle Organics products were utilized for their uniform slicked-back buns), they floated serenely down the runway, each decked out in a couture look that fit them to a tee, and the tent was filled with nonstop appreciative murmurs and impressed oohs and ahhs. (The closing piece, a gorgeous ivory asymmetrical tiered ball gown fit for a princess, prompted a collective gasp of delight so ridiculously dramatic that we could only laugh at ourselves after.) We were stunned. Mvuemba and Hanifa had done it again.