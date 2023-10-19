I Need A Hanifa Wedding Gown Immediately. (No, I Am Not Engaged)

“I never shy away from talking about the fact that I’m a believer — Christ is the anchor in everything that I do,” Mvuemba spoke candidly during a press conference prior to the fashion show, drawing parallels between her spiritual walk and the process of building the Hanifa brand to this point. “Even that journey, it's not like a straight path; you have moments where you fall from grace, and you go through all these different seasons. That aligns with [my path into] bridal. I’ve been talking about bridal since I started Hanifa, and we officially started designing and creating pieces three years ago. We met roadblocks the same way you do when you're a believer. You go through that journey, and the end goal is to be with Christ.”