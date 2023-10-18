Latines Love Horror, But We Rarely See Ourselves In Spooky Movies & TV

All of this is to say: Representation without authenticity, without the vulnerability of revealing the deepest issues of Latin American lore and folklore, isn’t enough. Like in other genres, we cannot simply tie the question of representation to market returns or it will fail — it has to come from the passion for creating art and it must push beyond financial interests. We need more scary Latine movies and TV shows, especially as Latin American films are not always available on streaming platforms. They might also be difficult to access because of the physical distance between the U.S. and the Latin American countries where they are marketed.