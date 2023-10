My first experience with amapiano was in late summer 2021 at a crowded day party in Brooklyn. The DJ had just finished a particularly rousing Afrobeats section of her set, keeping the crowd on its feet with nonstop Burna Boy Rema , and even some old school Wizkid . Just when I thought we’d be transitioning, naturally, to the riddims of dancehall and reggae (there’s a flow to these sets, you know), the beat changed, but to something unfamiliar. The sound was decidedly African, but it wasn’t the highlife of Ghana or even the soukous of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo. It had a curious mix of percussive shakers and drums, guitar riffs, smooth piano melodies, and vocals, all blended together to create an addictive tune. While some of the crowd was familiar with the vibe, the rest of us spent the first song or two looking at each other in bewilderment while moving almost instinctively to the new rhythms. We didn’t know exactly what we were dancing too — the lyrics weren’t in English, but possibly Zulu or Xhosa — but everyone knew it sounded and felt good.