Since the self-titled album drop that altered the way musicians release music forever, we’ve learned to expect the unexpected with Beyoncé. After more than 30 years in the game, she doesn’t play by the same rules as everyone else. Still when Renaissance hit the streaming platforms last July, fans were disappointed (and maybe even a little annoyed, if we’re keeping it real) to discover that it didn’t come with a film like Beyoncé and Lemonade had. Sure, we loved the music, but we knew that a sound so special just had to come with extraordinary visuals to match. For the next year and three months, members of the Beyhive would litter her comment sections with impatient inquiries. “Where are the visuals, queen?” read the nice comments. “Ma’am, be so serious and release the visuals expeditiously,” read the others. (The Hive can get a little spicy .) Still, Beyoncé kept a bright smile and a mischievous glint in her eyes while she carried on with her business for the Renaissance World Tour, gallivanting across Europe and North America for months. We got glimpses of footage that she recorded for the project during the intermission of each show, but nothing was for sure. Maybe we were never getting the visuals, and we just had to be okay with it.