Latinas Are Expected to Live With Our Parents Until We Marry — But I’m Breaking Tradition & Living Alone

I don’t know how long I’ll live alone, but I know it probably won’t be forever, which makes me cherish this part of my life even more. One day I will move in with family, get a roommate, or meet someone with whom I want to spend the rest of my life. Life is constantly changing, and its impermanence is a reminder to be in the present moment. So until then, I’m going to make the most out of this adventure. It’s only been six months of living alone so far, and I’m excited for what else there is to learn. Above all, I’m proud that I gave myself permission to live this chapter for me and defy expectations and norms, in both Mexican and U.S. cultures. I get to create a path of my own.