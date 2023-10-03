Women’s Esports Are Stronger Than Ever. Next Comes The Hard Part.

It’s clear that Riot and others are striving toward having women and men compete side by side at the highest levels of competition. After all, what better way to show that gaming is the true equalizer in competitive sport than having co-ed teams? “[Game Changers] wasn't about creating women's tournaments,” Donlon, Valorant’s EP, says. “The genesis wasn't, ‘Hey, they're never going to get signed by the main league so we should have this alternative league.’ The conversation was, ‘Why don't we see women on that [main] stage? Why aren't they being recruited by these teams? If they're equally skilled, why are they not being provided those opportunities?’”