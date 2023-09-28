Give Taye Diggs Another Rom-Com To Star In, You Cowards

TD: Everyone is in such a rush to do everything. And all of these apps are so “convenient.” I miss the days when you had no choice but to wait for someone to call you back on the telephone or return an email. Everything is so instant. There was this young lady that I was speaking to today, and I felt just the pressure of making sure I got back to her on time so she wouldn't think that I was, you know, ignoring her. It was like an hour, but, like, I found myself stressing and just caught up in the anxiety of what she might think If I appeared to be this or that. I miss the days when that didn’t exist and you had to wait for a literal phone call.