Lauren London & Sha’Carri Richardson Drop Gems At REVOLT WORLD

In recent years, the music and entertainment industry has finally seen a seismic shift in the representation of powerful, talented, and resilient Black women on screen and off. One event that has been at the forefront of this transformation is REVOLT WORLD, an event that intersects culture and creativity. This past weekend, REVOLT hosted a three-day immersive experience featuring daily lineups of REVOLT shows, impactful conversations, live performances, interactive masterclasses, and more.
REVOLT WORLD was packed with a strong presence of incredible Black women. REVOLT’s Assets Over Liabilities hosted a live podcast with actress Lauren London where she talked about living her purpose and the power of not taking every job that comes her way.
“I don’t want to just be hired work. I want to have some type of purpose in my work,” London shared. “I [used to] do a lot of movies or TV shows to maintain some type of financial access in my life and I just was tired of that…. I think that my life drastically changing made me not want to pretend anymore. I really wanted to be in my purpose and really put stuff out there that didn’t take away from the world but that put into the world.”
Jemele Hill also hosted a sports panel featuring powerful female athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson, Flau’jae Johnson, & Brehanna Daniels. Sha’Carri talked about how she expresses herself through her hair and how it has helped her grow as a woman, person, and athlete.
“No matter what happens beyond these next 11 seconds I’m about to run, I just know that I have to be whole within myself. And the way I can express that is through my hair,” Richardson said. “Sometimes that’s the color, sometimes it’s braids, sometimes even my natural hair. Understanding my crown is something that has been a part of my journey as I’ve grown myself.”
Other talent like Muni Long, Queen Naija, and Jozzy also graced the stage to talk about the new era of R&B and Black women leading the music industry. Tank also joined the panel to give female R&B artists their flowers.
“The women of R&B are actually keeping us in the mainstream conversation with real R&B,” Tank said. “The women that you see here are actually singing and writing quality music from their hearts so I salute them for that.”
As REVOLT WORLD continues to grow and evolve, it’s clear that Black women will be at the forefront, dropping gems and showing up and out, as we do.