Love Is Blind’s Uche/Lydia Drama Might Be The Wildest Thing To Happen On This Absolutely Unhinged Show

What doesn’t get scrapped on the cutting room floor is a fascinating display of what many might point out as the issue with dating in the modern age: it’s just too stressful . Even though the show’s aim is to take away some of the factors that might complicate one’s search for love, by condensing the dating process and timeline, it simultaneously heightens the stakes. Yes, you’re bypassing the irritation of the “what are you looking for?” conversations because everyone in the pods is (allegedly) there for the same reason, but you’re being forced to live in the same trailer as the 14 other women you’re trying to make your husband. You have to listen to them rant and rave about your man, to be ranked on an ever-changing list of potential spouses, to watch your new friends get engaged while someone asks you what you’re wearing through the wall. (Also, why are people dressing up in the pods? He can’t see you, sister!) And, if you’re Aaliyah Cosby , you have to find out that the girl who’s been giving you advice and encouragement about your dream guy is actually his ex-girlfriend — and she might not be fully over him.