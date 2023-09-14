We’re Going To Fight About American Fiction. That’s The Point.

You don't become a writer for awards or become a writer to make money. These things are not guaranteed, and if you're doing that for those reasons, then you're gonna be incredibly disappointed. But I also love that these guys are being recognized for their work. Jeffrey Wright is one of our greatest living actors, and he's never been nominated for an Oscar. That's insane. He's an amazing actor, and he deserves that. Sterling K Brown is an amazing actor. Tracee Ellis Ross. Erika Alexander, John Ortiz, Leslie Uggams. Issa Rae — these people are great at their jobs, and I want them to get the recognition that they deserve. I didn't make this movie to win awards, but the fact that those people are being recognized for their ability means a lot to me, because so many Black actors are very undervalued in this industry and under-appreciated for their talents. They aren't given the roles that they deserve. I don't want to speak for them, so I have no idea what they would say on their own. But I would just say that I made this movie because I wanted to say these things, but I also want these people to get the recognition that they deserve because they do deserve it. or so long they've been overlooked, and that's frustrating for a lot of us.