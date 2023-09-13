The ‘Sofia Richie Bun’ Is Raising Red Flags Among Hair Experts

Now, I've watched many slicked-back bun tutorials on TikTok in an attempt to get mine down, but I was surprised with this one from the jump. The video — viewed 23.3 million times! — starts with Richie Grainge straight out of the shower with clean, wet hair. “I really love you guys for thinking this is, like, my chic hairstyle,” Richie Grainge starts, combing damp hair. “This is actually my lazy-girl hairstyle. Over the years of doing it, I’ve gotten really good and I have a really easy technique. So, to start, we have wet hair.” Personally, I save my lazy, sleek buns for day-four hair which is exactly the opposite: dry and dirty. But Richie Grainge has her process, which includes layers of leave-in hair products.