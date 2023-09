The ‘Sofia Richie Bun’ Is Raising Red Flags Among Hair Experts

Her first step: She saturates her damp hair in a spray detangler , parts it in the center, and adds a hair mask , specifically the Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask , in lieu of a hair gel. "I'm convinced it's the reason my hair grew lusciously over Covid," she explains. Hair gels are often silicone based, whereas hair masks tend to have more nourishing and hydrating properties, so she's onto something there. Over the mask, she uses the Oribe Matte Waves Lotion which "really seals my hair down," she says, before brushing and pulling it "as tight as I can" with the help of the world's fanciest hairbrush: the Mason Pearson ($175!), made with both boar and nylon bristles. Once her ponytail is high and tight, Richie Grainge's twirls her hair into a sleek and secure bun at the back of her head, like a ballerina.