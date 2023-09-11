In a particularly memorable scene, Lil Nas X chooses to wear a skirt the night his dad and his side of the family come to his show in Atlanta, and he expresses his fears over showing his family this side of him. I’m paraphrasing, but he essentially says that it’s one thing to come out to your family, and another to be walking around in a short skirt around them. It’s a touching moment because the story ends there. There’s no big homophobic reaction to his skirt; Lil Nas X’s family is just excited to be there, supporting their Montero. It’s a wholesome, quietly radical moment in a film that takes a pretty straightforward approach to documenting its subject. In a world where we know that queer joy is under attack, and existing as an out gay person can be dangerous, it’s beautiful to see someone living so authentically — especially with the support of those around him.