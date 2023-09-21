Cassandro Is a Must-Watch Homage to the First Openly Gay Exótico in Lucha Libre

My biggest complaint about Cassandro is that it should have been a longer movie. While it was wonderful to plunge into the world of lucha libre as an outsider, the film ends much too soon after the viewer learns enough about this niche in Mexican culture. As soon as I understood the world Cassandro was surviving and negotiating within — and the stigmas embedded in the lucha libre community — the movie was over. Given the film’s running time, the pacing of the second act was off and somewhat rushed. The movie should have given us more information about Armendáriz’s life that would have made his story more complex. Similarly, it felt like García Bernal’s performance was cut short and that he had so much more to give.