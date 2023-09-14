In A Million Miles Away, José Hernández’s Journey From Farmworker to Astronaut Is a Family Win

“I love it when the cousin tells [José], ‘Who is better than a migrant to dare leave this planet?’” Márquez Abella says. “And that to me has been the center of everything and what José has taught me. It’s not about always thinking about what you're lacking and the distance between you and what you want to achieve; you already have it in you. In my case, I grew up watching directors who don’t look like me. It's not just the color of the skin, it's also the gender. And I'm not the right gender so that was an encouraging lesson. And then I think, ‘Of course, you need a lot of tenacity to get things done,’ you know?”