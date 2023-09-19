Quinceaneras Are a Latine Rite of Passage, But Not Everyone Has One

My parents and I didn’t talk about the possibility of a quinceañera either. It was an unspoken understanding that I just wouldn’t have one. I know I could’ve pushed for it, but I didn’t want to burden my parents with such a huge ask. My mom was still in Maryland attending university and we were in Fayetteville, North Carolina, so she wasn’t with me on my actual birthday, but my dad tried to make it special by taking me to get my hair dyed for the first time (I got horrible highlights), and he took me to buy Starbucks. It was so sweet because he really tried, but once I got home, I just cried because my mom wasn’t there. I felt lonely without her.