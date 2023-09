They Protested Against DeSantis. Now The Tampa 5 Face 10+ Years in Jail

“It's definitely been difficult for all of us,” Pineiro says. “We have raised a decent amount, which helps, but a lot of people lost their jobs, and I was a student at the time. Now, I'm trying to find a job, and it's extremely hard because I have an arrest record and one of those being a felony charge, and it's open, and I'm gonna need a lot of time off for this trial. So it's been a financial burden. And obviously it has been very emotionally distressing; I watched my friends get beat. I watched them get arrested. All because we were standing up for diversity on campus , which I think was the right thing to do, and I don't think we did anything wrong on that day.”