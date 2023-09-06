They Protested Against DeSantis. Now The Tampa 5 Face 10+ Years in Jail

“It was a pretty standard protest,” Lauren Pineiro, now an alumna of the university, tells Refinery29 Somos. “We were just chanting, holding signs, and we marched to the president's office. So we were inside the lobby of that office, her office is on the fourth floor, and we were on the first floor. And I was the last one to get into the building, and by the time I got in, there were already like 15 police officers waiting for us, and they pretty immediately started to brutalize students. They arrested four people at the time.”