I’m in My Callejera Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

I grew up in the beautiful, but often misunderstood, neighborhood of Watts in South Central L.A. — or as my dad likes to call it, Beverly Watts. From early on, my dad instilled pride in our home. He never wanted his kids to feel ashamed or embarrassed of their origins. As a result, I have drawn so much inspiration from my hometown that it shapes every part of me, especially my fashion. My callejera style is a love letter to my city, heritage, and self. It’s a reflection of me: a first-generation queer Latina.
Though my city played a pivotal role in my fashion, my style journey goes back to my parents. My mom and dad both immigrated to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico, in the 1980s. Old photos of my parents during this era are iconic: My mom rocked her big Bukis-esque hair; my dad paired high-waisted, fitted Wrangler jeans with a belt, botas, and gold chains.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Their love for these flashy styles didn’t subside once in L.A. Growing up Catholic, Sundays were a big deal: Without fail, we would wake up early to get ready for church. My mom would always dress us up in our finest, puffiest dresses that she bought from the callejones in Downtown L.A. The chemical scents of hairspray and gel lingered in the room after she coiffed our hair. At that age, I learned that looking “presentable” meant that I had to wear my best clothing and couldn’t have a single baby hair out of place.
“
"My callejera style is a love letter to my city, heritage, and self. It’s a reflection of me: a first-gen, queer Latina."
Jenn torres
”
In my adolescent years, I drew from a mishmash of inspiration: Tumblr, Gossip Girl, American Apparel, but also Ivy Queen, MTV Tres, RBD, Missy Elliott, Joan Sebastian, and Keyshia Cole. Being a part of two completely different worlds will do that.
As I devoured Teen Vogue issues and America’s Next Top Model episodes, I dreamed of dressing like the women I saw in popular culture. I didn’t even complain when I had to wear a uniform to middle school because I got to live out my dream of being Blair Waldorf or Mia Colucci from Elite Way School. While none of these women represented me — a brown girl with curly hair — I took pride in being able to style myself and express myself fully like they did. From the time I woke up to the time I was out the door, it was as though I were Sailor Moon going through a transformation montage.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As I grew into my queerness, street style helped me express myself in ways I had no idea I could. It helps me combine both my masculine and feminine sides as well as discover more parts of myself. Additionally, it brings me back to L.A. — a city that’s a mix of so many different cultures. We make do with what we have here, and we make it look fly. I grew up seeing my cousins and friends in South Central style their fresh white Air Forces with the most stunning gold jewelry. As I became more interested in hair, makeup, and beauty, I started to look at my mom, my tías, and the Black women in my neighborhood.
“
"We make do with what we have here, and we make it look fly."
jenn torres
”
Thanks to all of them, I am officially in my callejera era — using all the beauty I see in my everyday life and interpreting it in my own way. I’m no longer using secondary sources to dictate how I dress. Instead, I am looking at the blueprint: the Black and brown people who shaped street style. Here are five ways you can embrace the callejera style for yourself.
Work with what you have.
When people ask me about styling tips, I always tell them that style doesn’t come from being able to afford the most expensive pieces; instead, it’s about being able to rock a piece and make it look like a million bucks. This is where my family’s motto of making something out of nothing helped a lot.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With the money I have, I go to thrift stores and swap meets to find pieces that are similar to my mood boards. Growing up, I would buy the best Doc Marten dupes and achieve the style in my own way at a cheaper price. I would also take advantage of my sister’s hand-me-downs. It was like solving a puzzle: What piece of clothing from my closet could complete the look?
“
"Style doesn’t come from being able to afford the most expensive pieces; instead, it’s about being able to rock a piece and make it look like a million bucks."
JENN TORRES
”
To me, style is about challenging yourself to come up with something unique even if you don’t have the most resources. Simply buying the trendiest piece and styling it as the designer would can limit you from coming up with looks that work best for you.
Look to the past.
Street style is incredibly popular today, but there’s something about the past that you just cannot beat. My go-to beauty look is a sharp wing liner; long, freshly done nails; and a bold, brown lip liner. It’s similar to how my mom did her makeup in the early ‘90s.
I am also heavily influenced by my Mexican roots. Instead of my Teen Vogue issues, I find myself looking back at pictures of my parents in the ‘80s. I go to swap meets and scour each booth for the perfect cachucha, or baseball hat, and botas that remind me of my dad.
“
"Street style is incredibly popular today, but there’s something about the past that you just cannot beat."
jenn torres
”
Street style does a similar thing: It pays homage to its origins. Brands like Telfar and Willy Chavarria are looking back at these histories and making fashion on their own terms.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Play up the parts you love.
Street style has given me a path to express my feminine and masculine sides. For example, I often match a lace with an oversized jersey or wear a loose-fitting T-shirt with a girly skirt.
As someone who grew up in a religious household that upheld traditional gender roles, I always wore heels instead of the comfortable sneakers the boys got to wear. Being able to look past this limiting binary when I rock a pair of Cortez or Adidas Superstar shoes has made me feel free.
“
"Street style has given me a path to express my feminine and masculine sides."
JENN TORRES
”
I play up the feminine and masculine by looking at brands like Street Grandma, Uuuntld, Roberto Sánchez, and Cruda. Street style might not have the same draw for you, however. Perhaps you like how you can be casual while simultaneously put together. Whatever it is that makes you feel connected to street style, lean into it because it can give you a creative outlet and a chance to represent yourself as authentically as possible.
Wear all the jewelry.
My looks would not be complete without stacking on the jewelry. My biggest tip is to wear literally all of your jewelry. And if you have a rosary from your First Communion, even better. I enjoy mixing metals, which I know is controversial in some circles, but I’m a firm believer that jewelry should be fun. It’s like the cherry on top of a sundae. My go-to choices are my gold name plate, my favorite pair of hoops, and silver and gem rings.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Go outside and get inspired.
Our neighborhoods hold so much inspiration, which is why I find myself constantly going back outside. If you’re not able to get outside, try revisiting old music videos that you loved in the past. Lately, old Snoop Dogg and Pharrell music videos have given me a creativity boost.
“
"My callejera style will always draw from the streets I grew up in and learned to love from a young age."
JENN TORRES
”
Ultimately, I know that for me, my callejera style will always draw from the streets I grew up in and learned to love from a young age. Looking around my neighborhood, I am tapping into people who have similar histories to mine, faced similar roadblocks as my family, and made me who I am today. Because of that, I can be my truest self.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT