It should be noted that cutting out the middleman comes with a heftier set of responsibilities for lenders, who are essentially running a store out of their houses. Unlike traditional rental platforms, peer-to-peer rental apps task their users with the washing and dry-cleaning of their clothes, as well as shipping and handling (which users often work into the final rental price). There is also the risk of damage and theft to their personal property, although some apps, like Loanhood and ByRotation, cover expenses and costs when a piece is reported as damaged or lost. Kabra-Davies says she doesn't see this as a deterrent. “We're operating in a space where things like Airbnb and Uber are like very well-established services that everyone has adopted. It's no less different from sleeping in someone else's bed or actually living in an apartment or home.”