Blundstone x L.L.Bean’s Boot Collab Will Get You Hiking This Fall

If you are counting down the days until the leaves start turning brown to get started on the fall foliage hikes and apple picking, Blundstone and L.L.Bean have the collaboration for you. On Tuesday, the Tasmanian brand beloved for its outdoors-focused footwear and the Maine-based label known for its Boat and Tote (and in more recent years, the “ironic” versions of it) have partnered to release the ultimate hiking boot.
The Blundstone x L.L.Bean boot combines the Original 500 Chelsea silhouette from the former with the latter’s signature buffalo plaid, which adorns the paneling and insole and adds a fall-appropriate pop of color to the dark brown colorway; and features dual pull tabs (to help get into and out of the shoe) boasting both names. With water-resistant leather and a chunky outsole, the boot is meant to handle any rugged terrain from the coastline of Maine to Tasmania but also fit into cityscape (particularly on those wet fall or thawing-slush winter days).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Functionality, quality and durability are the cornerstones of everything we make at L.L.Bean, and we have seen the same sensibilities in Blundstone – making our partnership a natural fit,” said Bryson Hopkins, chief merchandising officer at L.L.Bean, in the press release. “We’re excited to meld Blundstone’s beloved Chelsea Boot with elements of L.L.Bean’s lore.”
While L.L.Bean has previously partnered up with Gracie Wiener, the creator behind the Ironic Boat and Tote Instagram account, and menswear designer Todd Snyder on collaborative collections, this release marks Blundstone’s first Stateside collaboration. According to Kate Shevack, Blundstone’s head of US marketing, partnering with another family-owned heritage company was a no-brainer for the Australian brand.
“With similar histories and a shared mission to create long-lasting products that are both comfortable and versatile, there was no hesitation to partner with L.L. Bean for Blundstone’s first-ever US product collaboration,” Shevack said in a press release. “Our limited-edition boot is as utilitarian and no-nonsense as it gets. It’s a modern reflection of what our consumers have come to know and love about our brands over 264 combined years of delivering products built to last.”
The Blundstone x L.L.Bean Chelsea Boot ($219.95) is available in limited quantities now on Blundstone.com and LLBean.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.